Zimbabwe: Garwe Responds to Chiwenga's King Hezekiah Sermon - Says People Should Pray for God to Grant Mnangagwa a Long Life

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has responded to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's meaning-laden King Hezekiah sermon and urged Zimbabweans to pray for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's long life.

Chiwenga shockingly shared a biblical story of how King Hezekiah begged God for more time to live and rule at a time Prophet Isaiah had been sent to tell him that his time was up.

God granted King Hezekiah 15 years but he spent them in jail as his people protested against his rule and demanded his abdication.

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"Akapedza makore awa arimujeri," said Chiwenga, Shona for "He spent these years in jail."

The sermon, given at a Roman Catholic Church over the weekend, was interpreted to have been made in reference to Mnangagwa who is trying by all means to secure his post beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms.

However, speaking at a Zanu PF event after watching Chiwenga's viral video, Garwe said Chiwenga should be corrected as King Hezekiah only wanted 15 more years to live not to rule.

"Hezekiah did not beg for more years to rule but he begged for more years of life," said Garwe, who is a key member of the Zanu PF faction battling to have Mnangagwa hang on.

"We should all take time to pray for our leader to be granted more life whenever we kneel down to pray.

"We should pray for our families to be granted more life."

The faction from which Garwe belongs, has, since publication of the video, called for Chiwenga's immediate resignation and accused him of treason.

He has remained mum.

Chiwenga is reportedly against Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill No.3 which will not just keep him in office until 2030, but entirely change the manner in which Zimbabweans vote.

They will no longer get to vote for Presidents as these will be decided by Parliament.

Chiwenga who is known to have presidential ambitions, has had his imaged somewhat cleaned by new wife and social media favourite Miniyothabo Baloyi.