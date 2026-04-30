Kenya: MPs Approves Kepha Omae As NCIC Chair, Clears Seven Members

Nairobi — The National Assembly has approved the nomination of eight individuals to serve as members of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Following parliamentary approval, the nominees are now set to be formally appointed by the President through a Gazette Notice before being sworn into office.

The House, in its sitting held this evening, resolved to adopt the Report of the Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity, which had recommended the approval of all the nominees following the conclusion of the vetting process.

The approval hearings were conducted over a two-day period, commencing on Saturday, April 25, 2026, and concluding on Monday, April 27, 2026. The exercise was chaired by the Committee Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Town).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

While moving the Motion for adoption of the Report, Hon. Mathenge informed the House that the nominees were duly qualified and demonstrated considerable experience relevant to the functions of the Commission.

The House approved the nomination of Dr. Kepha Omae as Chairperson of the NCIC. The other approved members are Ms. Josephine Eragae, Mr. Joseph Nguyo, Mr. Jackson Kedogo, Dr. Samuel Mwachiro, Ms. Irene Tulel, Mr. Hassan Ahmed, and Ms. Jerusah Mwaathime.

Dr Mwachiro, the Dean of the School of Business and Economic Affairs at Pwani University, said he would use his academic and research experience to enhance the Commission's operations, particularly by establishing a stronger research department.

"One of the things that I will be doing as a member of the Commission, if I get this opportunity, is to ensure that there is a strong research department or strong research committee charged with the responsibility of managing research processes," he said.

Tulel, the Director of Political Affairs in the Executive Office of the Deputy President, emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between NCIC and other institutions to prevent conflict before it escalates.

"NCIC should ensure continuous engagement with partners and monitoring of conflict. The Commission should work together with partners and other government institutions to ensure that conflict is prevented before it occurs and escalates," she said.

Ahmed, a member of the Wajir Public Service Board, argued that the Commission requires stronger legal powers to effectively carry out its mandate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Commission, led by the chairperson, should work closely with Parliament to ensure that NCIC gets more powers in terms of prosecution, investigation, and decision-making," he said.

Mwaathime, a lawyer and Technical Advisor in the Office of the Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and Human Rights at the Executive Office of the President, said the Commission's broad mandate gives it the potential to become one of the most effective institutions in the country.

She called for closer cooperation with agencies such as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the National Police Service (NPS), while stressing the importance of thorough investigations and proper evidence gathering.

On Saturday, the Committee vetted four other nominees led by Dr Kepha Omae, who has been nominated for the position of Chairperson of the NCIC.

Dr Omae, who serves as Chairperson of the Kenya Coalition of Church Alliances and Ministries, told the Committee that his leadership experience would help make the Commission more visible and impactful.

Other nominees who appeared earlier included Josephine Eragae. Joseph Nguyo and Jackson Kedogo.Nguyo serves as a Senior Deputy Secretary at the State Department for Investment Promotion and previously worked as a teacher and head teacher before joining public service.

Kedogo is a Board Member at the Lake Basin Development Authority and a former two-term Ward Representative for Kabwareng in Nandi County, as well as a former councillor for Mathare Ward in Nairobi.