South Africa: Government Working to Restore Order At Borders and Workplaces

Government says it has noted ongoing public discourse on immigration, particularly on issues related to illegal immigration.

On Wednesday, government reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding South Africa's sovereignty, security and the rule of law, while upholding the country's constitutional values and respect for human dignity.

"Government is strengthening measures to address illegal immigration, including tightening border controls to combat unlawful entry, illicit trade, and fraudulent activities that undermine revenue collection and the rule of law.

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"These efforts form part of a broader programme to modernise and reform South Africa's immigration and border management system into one that is secure, efficient, and responsive to the needs of a modern economy.

"Key to this transformation is the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which will enhance the country's ability to manage the movement of people in a secure, transparent and efficient manner," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.

As part of ongoing reforms, government has also taken steps to improve infrastructure at ports of entry, including the planned redevelopment of major land ports through strategic partnerships aimed at improving security, efficiency and service delivery.

READ | BMA announces successful bidders for major border overhaul

Government emphasised that South Africa is a peaceful and responsible member of the international community that is committed to maintaining strong and constructive relations with countries across the region and the world.

South Africa, government said, remains guided by the principles of cooperation, mutual respect and shared development, while firmly upholding the rule of law within its borders. It said all individuals within the country are expected to comply with the law and contribute positively to society.

It urged members of the public to work together with law enforcement authorities in addressing concerns related to illegal immigration and unlawful activities.

"Such concerns should be reported to the South African Police Service, immigration authorities, or other relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure they are addressed lawfully and effectively. In this regard, members of the public are urged not to take the law into their own hands," said the GCIS.

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To date deportations, have increased by 46%. Since April 2023, the Border Management Authority has deported 500 000 people. Immediate steps are being taken to demolish and rebuild South Africa's six busiest land ports of entry as part of a transformative public-private partnership (PPP). The six ports are Lebombo, Beitbridge, Oshoek, Kopfontein, Maseru Bridge and Ficksburg.

In addition, as per President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2026 announcement, the Department Labour and Employment is in the process of hiring 10 000 additional permanent labour inspectors this year to strengthen enforcement of labour laws, combat exploitation, and ensure compliance alongside the police and Home Affairs. This massive expansion aims to boost the existing +/- 2 300 inspectors and focus on auditing compliance.

"Government will continue working with relevant stakeholders to ensure that immigration is managed in a manner that protects national interests and the safety of citizens, while promoting economic growth and maintaining social cohesion," the GCIS said. - SAnews.gov.za