Uganda: Ntungamo Faces Rising HIV, TB Burden As Rights Body Probes Barriers to Care

Ntungamo District is grappling with a growing dual public health challenge, with HIV/Aids prevalence rising to 6 percent--above the national average of 5.1 percent--alongside sustained transmission of Tuberculosis (TB).

Health authorities say the district is recording more than 300 new HIV infections every quarter, a trend they describe as alarming despite ongoing prevention campaigns.

Of the estimated 21,000 people living with HIV in the district, about 18,000 are currently receiving care, leaving nearly 3,000 individuals undiagnosed or not yet linked to treatment.

"Through HIV testing, over 300 new positives are identified quarterly. This is too high," said Nesterio Twesigye, the district health educator and HIV focal person.

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Officials attribute the rise to several high-risk urban hotspots and persistent risky behaviours among some populations.

There are also troubling reports of misinformation, with some individuals resorting to ineffective and dangerous methods such as using polyethylene bags as protection against HIV, TB, and malaria.

Jairus Epwonu, Education and Training Officer at the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), said such practices highlight deep gaps in awareness and behavioural change.

"Many, especially fisherfolk, have a mentality that the lake is more dangerous than any other infection, and you find that they don't use protection, living as though it's their last day. We have scenarios where these people use polyethylene bags instead of protection as a means of preventing HIV," he said, adding that uptake of mosquito nets also remains low.

At the same time, TB infections continue to surge, with between 200 and 230 new cases reported every quarter.

Health experts warn that the airborne nature of TB makes it highly transmissible, particularly in crowded living conditions and among vulnerable groups such as people living with HIV.

"We are battling a high prevalence of TB cases. Almost every three months, we diagnose around 200 or more cases. TB spreads through the air--you breathe out the bacilli, and someone nearby can inhale them," said Robert Ochom, assistant district health educator and TB focal person.

Authorities say that despite treatment coverage exceeding 90 percent, ongoing transmission remains a major concern, especially within households and densely populated communities.

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Key challenges identified include stigma, discrimination, risky behaviour, and the breakdown of community support systems such as drop-in centres and peer networks, all of which have weakened response efforts.

The Equal Opportunities Commission has since stepped in to investigate barriers to healthcare access, particularly those linked to human rights violations and discrimination.

"The Ntungamo HIV prevalence is at 6%, above the national prevalence at 5.1%, and that's alarming," Epwonu said.

"There are gaps which are human rights- and discrimination-related, and we are here to try and break those barriers."

Commission Counsel Candace Natamba emphasized that access to HIV, TB, and malaria services is a right for all Ugandans and should be free at public health facilities.

"Every Ugandan is supposed to get free HIV care, TB care, and malaria services. We are here to investigate whether there are human rights violations preventing access. If found, these will be addressed through the Commission's tribunal," she said.

Officials say the findings of the investigation will inform targeted interventions aimed at improving service delivery, strengthening community systems, and ensuring that vulnerable populations can access life-saving care without discrimination.