Rwanda: Kagame Expected in Botswana for State Visit

President Paul Kagame is expected in Botswana from May 6 to 7 at the invitation of the country's President Duma Gideon Boko.

This was announced in a statement shared by the Government of Botswana on Wednesday, April 29.

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The visit will be preceded by the Second Session of the Rwanda-Botswana Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC), scheduled for May 4 to 5, reflecting both countries' commitment to structured and results-driven collaboration. The inaugural session of the JPCC was held in Kigali in April 2022.

According to the statement, Kagame's visit is an important step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, with a focus on advancing a high-impact economic partnership.

Kagame and Boko are expected to hold official talks covering key sectors, including digital trade, tourism, animal vaccines, transport connectivity, and cooperation in the diamond value chain.

President Kagame is also scheduled to visit the Diamond Trading Company Botswana.

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The upcoming visit builds on progress made since the 2019 visit, when Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame, visited Botswana, during which the two countries agreed to establish the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation as a framework for deepening bilateral engagement.

Several agreements are expected to be signed, including on trade and investment, institutional collaboration between Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Botswana Investment and Trade Centre, as well as a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement aimed at facilitating business and investment flows.

A business forum will also take place on May 5, bringing together stakeholders from both countries.

Rwanda and Botswana have in recent years strengthened cooperation across sectors such as trade, investment, tourism, health, mining, and security.

In 2023, Rwanda National Police and Botswana Police Service signed an agreement in Kigali to enhance collaboration in policing, particularly in tackling transnational organised crime.