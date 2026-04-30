Kenya: Dormitory Destroyed in Night Fire At Mirithu Girls High School, Kiambu County

30 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — A dormitory at Mirithu Girls High School in Limuru, Kiambu County, was destroyed in a fire that broke out on Wednesday night, leaving students counting losses after personal belongings were reduced to ashes.

The blaze erupted while students were attending evening prep classes, allowing for a swift evacuation that ensured no injuries or fatalities were reported.

School administrators confirmed that all students, teachers and support staff were safely accounted for after the incident.

Initial investigations point to a possible electrical malfunction as the cause of the fire, although authorities are expected to conduct a full assessment to establish the exact source.

The flames spread rapidly through the structure, which was largely constructed from timber, making it highly susceptible to fire.

By the time emergency efforts brought the situation under control, the dormitory had been extensively damaged, with bedding, clothing, books and other personal items completely destroyed.

Students, members of staff and local residents joined forces to contain the blaze and prevent it from reaching nearby buildings.

Their efforts helped avert a larger disaster, protecting other school facilities from damage.

The incident comes just days after learners returned for the second term, compounding the loss for affected students who had only recently settled back into school.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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