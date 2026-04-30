Africa's Integration Moment - From Rhetoric to Reality

guest column

Africa’s long-articulated dream of integration is slowly edging from rhetoric toward reality—but not fast enough. At the heart of this ambition lies the African Continental Free Trade Area, a flagship initiative of the African Union aimed at creating a single market for goods and services across the continent. If fully implemented, it promises to reshape Africa’s economic landscape—unlocking intra-African trade, boosting industrialisation, and enabling the freer movement of people, capital, and ideas.

The logic is compelling. A continent of over 1.3 billion people, fragmented into more than 50 markets, cannot compete effectively in a global economy defined by scale. Integration reduces tariffs, harmonises regulations, and lowers the cost of doing business across borders. For goods and services, this opens up continental markets. For people, it allows skills, labour, and entrepreneurship to flow where they are most needed—driving productivity and innovation.

But here is the uncomfortable truth: trade liberalisation without the free movement of people is an incomplete project. Goods do not move themselves. Behind every shipment is a trader, a technician, an investor. Without mobility, the AfCFTA risks becoming a paper agreement rather than a lived economic reality.

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There are, however, promising signs of progress. The East African Community has taken meaningful steps, allowing citizens to travel using national ID cards, with provisions to live and work across member states. The Economic Community of West African States has long demonstrated that regional mobility is possible, with protocols enabling visa-free travel and residence.

Southern Africa is beginning to catch up. Within the Southern African Development Community, recent moves suggest a shift from cautious dialogue to practical action. South Africa and Lesotho have agreed on measures to ease cross-border travel using national identification documents. Similarly, Namibia and Botswana are advancing arrangements to simplify border crossings. These are not minor administrative tweaks—they are foundational steps toward genuine regional integration.

Beyond regional blocs, a growing number of countries are taking unilateral steps to open their borders to fellow Africans by removing visa requirements altogether—a move firmly in the right direction. Nations such as Rwanda, Ghana, Benin, The Gambia, and Seychelles have embraced visa-free or visa-on-arrival policies for African citizens. These reforms send a powerful signal: that Africans should not be strangers on their own continent. While not yet universal, they demonstrate what political will can achieve and offer a template for others to follow.

Yet, even as these gains emerge, a glaring contradiction remains. Africa continues to make it easier for outsiders to enter than for Africans to move within Africa. It is telling that an industrial giant like Aliko Dangote can face visa restrictions across African borders, while many non-African nationals experience far fewer hurdles. This paradox is not just ironic—it is economically self-defeating.

Compare this with the European Union, where citizens can live, work, and establish businesses across member states with minimal friction. Europe’s integration did not happen overnight; it required political will, trust, and a commitment to implementation. Africa’s challenge is not a lack of vision—it is a lack of urgency in execution.

Are African countries, then, paying lip service to integration? In some cases, yes. Declarations are abundant, but delivery is uneven. The AfCFTA will not succeed on tariff schedules alone. It needs open borders, efficient customs systems, and a mindset shift that prioritises continental over narrow national interests.

The recent initiatives by EAC, ECOWAS, and now SADC—particularly the steps taken by South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, and Botswana—point in the right direction. They show that integration is not an abstract ideal but a practical, achievable goal. But these efforts must be scaled, harmonised, and implemented consistently across the continent.

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Africa stands at a crossroads. It can continue to celebrate integration in speeches while maintaining restrictive borders, or it can take bold, coordinated steps to make unity real. The choice should be obvious.

If Africa gets this right, integration will not just be policy—it will be power.

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Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.