South Africa: Gunmen Shoot At Drivers and Burn Three Trucks

Attackers blocked the N3 highway near Vosloorus on Wednesday night and shot at drivers to try and hijack three trucks.

The truck drivers ran away without getting hurt before attackers completely burned three vehicles. Police have not arrested anyone yet.

Gunmen shot at truck drivers and forced them to run for their lives on the N3 near Vosloorus on Wednesday night.

The attackers blocked the road and opened fire on the trucks during an attempted hijacking. The drivers managed to escape without getting hurt.

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After the drivers ran away, the gunmen set three trucks on fire. The heavy vehicles and their loads burned completely.

The violence closed both sides of the N3 between the R550 and R23 off ramps. Emergency teams and ambulances rushed to the highway to help. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area and use other roads.

Traffic began moving again early on Thursday morning. The road opened at about 6.40am. Clean up teams are still working on the highway, but traffic is flowing normally.

Police have opened cases of attempted murder and malicious damage to property. They have not arrested anyone so far.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni strongly criticised the attack. He said police will not accept lawlessness and they will find the people responsible.

Police are asking anyone with information to visit their nearest police station or call 08600 10111.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of a protest linked to the violence.

The N3 is a major road for transport and trade. Attacks like this stop deliveries and put people in danger.