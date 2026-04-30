Namibia: Eight Killed in B2 Crash Near Arandis

The police have confirmed that eight people died in a head-on collision between a minibus and a truck on the B2 road on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred near the Swakop Uranium mine turn-off between Arandis and Swakopmund.

Erongo regional commander Nikolaus Kupembona says the minibus, which was travelling from Arandis, had about eight occupants, including the driver.

It collided head-on with a truck coming from the Swakopmund direction.

The truck was driven by a 48-year-old Namibian man, who sustained injuries and is believed to be the only survivor.

"According to our preliminary investigation, it looks like there is no survivor in the minibus," Kupembona says, adding that the police have opened a culpable homicide case.

Kupembona says the identities of the deceased are not yet known and that next of kin have not been informed.

Emergency services, including the police and the fire brigade, attended the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown and investigations are continuing.