Kenya: Ignore False Viral Claim Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta Confessed to Losing 2017 Election to Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Ignore false viral claim former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta confessed to losing 2017 election to former prime minister Raila Odinga

IN SHORT: A claim that former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta confessed to losing the 2017 election to the late opposition figure Raila Odinga is gaining attention on social media. However, the claim is fabricated.

Graphics going viral on social media quote former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta as saying that he lost the 2017 elections "fairly" to former prime minister and leading opposition figure, the late Raila Odinga.

The quote reads: "I lost the 2017 election fairly. Ruto refused to surrender to Raila. He said he was going to burn Kenya if I didn't listen to him. I was held hostage and because I loved Kenya I never wanted Kenya to burn. I accepted. Ruto even slapped me when I tried to convince him to allow Raila rule."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kenyatta served as the country's president for two terms, winning both the 2013 and 2017 elections. Ruto was his running mate in both campaigns and served as Kenyatta's deputy president. Both elections were disputed by Odinga.

Kenyatta and Ruto later fell out, and Kenyatta backed Odinga in the 2022 presidential election. However, Ruto won, and it remains unclear whether the two have since reconciled.

Elections in Kenya are bitterly contested. Over the years, there has been deep mistrust of electoral commissions over fears of political interference, with opposition leaders often disputing election results.

The 2007 elections were marred by allegations of rigging, leading to the worst post-election violence in Kenya's history, which left over 1,000 people dead and thousands more displaced. The phrase "burn Kenya" typically refers to inter-ethnic conflict during elections, leading to deaths and destruction of property.

The graphics with the incendiary quote attributed to Kenyatta have been widely circulated. But can they be trusted? We checked.

No evidence

Kenyatta occasionally makes political statements regarding governance. However, he is usually measured, avoiding explicit attacks on opponents or even mentioning their names. It would be surprising for him to make such an explosive statement that would damage his local and international reputation and standing.

The statement is sensitive and alarming and would attract local and international media attention, spark condemnation and ignite social media debate. Africa Check found it suspicious that this statement, despite appearing deeply controversial, was not reported by any credible media outlet.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We also found that none of the social media posts indicates when and where Kenyatta is meant to have made these remarks or link to any speech, interview or official source - another sign that they are likely fabricated.

There is no evidence that Kenyatta made this controversial remark.