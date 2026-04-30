South Africa: Introducing the Africa Youth Portal - A New Initiative to Empower the Next Generation of Policy Leaders

press release

The project launch, hosted at SAIIA's headquarters in Johannesburg on 23 April, marks the commencement of a multi-year partnership between SAIIA and the Mastercard Foundation.

The South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) has officially launched the Africa Youth Portal, a platform designed to amplify the voices of young African researchers and provide the necessary tools to improve their career prospects. The Africa Youth Portal includes a dedicated research programme.

Each year, 20 participants are selected from the continent and the diaspora for an intensive training residency in Johannesburg. On 20-24 April 2026, the portal's inaugural training workshop brought together its first cohort for a curriculum designed to bridge the skills gap often encountered when transitioning from university to careers in public policy.

Over the course of the week, the group engaged in practical sessions focused on turning academic theory into actionable policy recommendations. The sessions included sharpening their writing, leveraging digital communication to disseminate research and honing media interview techniques, alongside a design basics class.

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Facilitators who lent their expertise to the training programme included SAIIA's research and communications staff, Gospel Kazako Jr (African Peer Review Mechanism), Dr Richard Stupart (British Academy Fellow at SAIIA), John Stupart (Newsletter Editor at Daily Maverick), Dr Karen Lazar (English Lecturer at Wits University), Francois Pretorius (Futures Researcher and Practitioner), Vuyo Mahlangu (Canva Africa), Dambisa Dube (German Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Zukiswa Pikoli (Managing Editor at Daily Maverick), Lesego Louw (award-winning activist) and Thabisile Tshabalala (Wits University Counselling and Careers Development Unit).

'By combining research publication with professional training, the programme develops a cohort of researchers with wide-ranging skills in their toolbelt. It is intended to not only help with career-building but also enable them to contribute meaningfully to policymaking,' said Donavan Fullard, Head of the Youth Programme at SAIIA.

Following a rewarding week of learning and networking, participants gathered on Thursday, 23 April, to celebrate the official unveiling of the project logo and website. SAIIA was honoured to be joined by H.E. Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre, CEO of the APRM Continental Secretariat, who delivered a keynote address, affirming a longstanding partnership between SAIIA and the APRM. She acknowledged the importance of amplifying youth-led knowledge production in pursuit of Africa's developmental imperatives.

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The Africa Youth Portal is made possible through the valued partnership and support of the Mastercard Foundation. This initiative builds on the legacy of the original Africa Portal, previously hosted by SAIIA and the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI).