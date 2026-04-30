Sudan: Finance Ministry Renews Commitment to Spending On Electricity Sector As Part of Reconstruction Priorities for War Damage

The Ministry of Finance has renewed its commitment to continue spending on government priorities for rebuilding and reconstructing what was destroyed by the war, in accordance with the approved general budget for the current fiscal year.

Minister of Finance, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, confirmed during his meeting with Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Eng. Al-Mu'tasim Ibrahim, at the ministry headquarters in Khartoum on Wednesday, the continuation of spending on the electricity sector and meeting its urgent needs as a priority within the essential services sector required to implement state directives aimed at creating an enabling environment for citizens to return to their homes destroyed by the rebel militia.

Eng. Al-Mu'tasim Ibrahim provided a detailed briefing on the current situation of the sector and the efforts being made by workers to address the destruction that affected infrastructure due to the war, stressing the importance of improving workers' conditions and attracting national expertise to enhance performance and ensure the stability of services provided to citizens.

The meeting discussed, in the presence of general directors of relevant directorates in the ministry and Director General of Sudan Electricity Holding Company, Eng. Abdullah Ahmed, issues related to power generation and network maintenance. It also confirmed commitment to integrating efforts and strengthening joint coordination to achieve the state's overall objectives.

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It is noted that the Ministry of Finance has committed to paying for 5,500 electrical transformers that were contracted; 3,500 have already been received, while the remaining units will arrive successively to Khartoum State, as part of creating a conducive environment for citizens' return.