Zimbabwe: Government Sets 2026 Winter Wheat Producer Price

30 April 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Government has approved a producer price of US$524.56 per metric tonne for the 2026 winter wheat season, in a move aimed at encouraging farmers to increase production.

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) said the figure would serve as the incentive planning and pre-planning price for wheat growers preparing for the upcoming season.

In a statement, GMB Chief Executive Officer Dr Edson Badarai said the pricing model had been agreed after wide consultations with key stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

"The Government has approved the Incentive Producer Planning and Pre-Planning Price for the 2026 Winter Wheat Season," he said.

Officials say the new price is intended to give farmers clarity ahead of planting allowing them to plan input purchases and production costs with greater certainty.

Winter wheat has become a strategic crop in Zimbabwe with authorities pushing for higher output in recent years as part of efforts to reduce imports and improve food security.

The announcement comes as farmers prepare for planting during the cold season when wheat is mainly grown under irrigation.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.