Tunisia: President Saïed Reiterates Tunisia's Firm Rejection of All Diktats and External Pressures

Tunis, April 30 — President Kaïs Saïed met on Wednesday afternoon at Carthage Palace with Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh and Central Bank Governor Fethi Zouhair Nouri. The meeting focused on economic issues and international financial participation.

The two officials briefed President Saïed on their involvement in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, sharing insights and updates from these important international forums.

President Saïed highlighted that Tunisia has made tangible progress by relying on sovereign national choices and a policy of self-reliance. He noted that the country has achieved improvements in curbing inflation and boosting growth indicators.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that these macroeconomic gains benefit the daily lives of Tunisian citizens. Key areas for this improvement include healthcare, transport, education, and social protection.

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Reiterating his commitment to national sovereignty, the President stressed that Tunisia will resist any external pressure or "diktat." He called for the country's voice to be confidently asserted in international discussions.

The President criticized those predicting the failure of state policies, praising the cohesion and awareness of the Tunisian people. He noted that their solidarity has helped counteract such negative forecasts and agendas.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Central Bank Governor presented the institution's financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year along with the auditors' report, completing the briefing to the President.