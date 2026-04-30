Tanzania Launches Seven Boats for Vaccination Services in Coast Region

Nyamisati — THE Tanzanian government has continued to strengthen vaccination services through the launch of seven boats worth 1.1bn/- that will help distribute vaccines and other health services as part of a strategy to ensure citizens receive timely health services.

The Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, said this today at a ceremony to hand over boats for vaccination services, marking National Health Week held at Nyamisati Port in Kibiti District, Coast Region.

"This measure has taken into account all the standards of water safety, where each one is equipped with life-saving equipment as well as considering the special capacity to carry passengers and health workers according to the established procedures," said Mchengerwa

In addition, Mchengerwa, has urged the Councils that benefited to maintain the boats so that they can last and continue to provide services to the citizens for a long time, since they are public property and are a trust of the citizens to achieve the intended goals of reaching citizens in areas that cannot be easily reached.

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"Councils should establish a good maintenance procedure, usage schedules, fuel management as well as monitoring the results of the services provided, these boats should not remain a symbol of today's celebration, but should be part of daily work in reaching citizens who need vaccination services," said Mchengerwa

He explained that the investment will increase the capacity of providing backpack and stroller services, manage the provision of vaccinations effectively as well as reach children who were previously missing services due to transportation challenges.

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In another step, Mchengerwa has commended health sector workers for their dedication in ensuring that services reach the citizens, emphasizing that the success of health services does not depend only on equipment, but also on the professionalism, discipline and dedication of the workers.

"A boat may have two engines, but the real engine of health services is a professional, loving and dedicated worker, every journey should have a purpose, every dose of vaccine should have statistics and every village should be reached with vaccination services," said Mchengerwa

He has also thanked stakeholders including GAVI, the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF for continuing to collaborate with the Government of Tanzania in strengthening health services in the country where this collaboration has continued to bring positive results for the citizens through better vaccination services and prevention against various diseases.