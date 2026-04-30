Kenya: Sonko Cleared of Money Laundering, Put On Defence Over Tender Fraud Charges

Nairobi — A Nairobi court has acquitted former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko of money laundering charges, ruling that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain the accusation.

In its determination, the court held that the evidence adduced did not meet the threshold required to convict Sonko on the money laundering count, effectively clearing him of that charge.

However, the former governor was not fully exonerated. The court found that he has a case to answer in relation to other charges tied to the alleged irregular award of tenders during his tenure at City Hall.

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The prosecution maintains that the tendering process was manipulated, leading to the unlawful awarding of contracts and a possible loss of public funds.

Consequently, Sonko will be required to enter his defence as the case proceeds to the next stage of hearing on the remaining counts.

The ruling marks a partial legal reprieve for the former county chief, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the charges against him are politically driven.

"I have considered the submissions that were filed for the prosecution and for the accused persons. Having reviewed that evidence, I am acquitting the accused person on count three, which relates to money laundering,"the court stated.

Last month,the Court of Appeal upheld a High Court ruling that ordered the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) to unfreeze bank accounts linked to former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

ARA, through its legal team, had initially argued that under Section 97 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA), any preservation order or seizure order remains in force pending appeal.

However, in the latest ruling, the judges stated that execution could only apply to costs, noting that they could not stay or set aside a judgment that did not require any action.

"There is nothing arising out of the High Court judgment for this court, in an application for a stay, to enforce or refrain by injunction," the court stated.

In a ruling on Wednesday, March 25, the court dismissed ARA's appeal that sought to continue freezing the assets after finding that their appeal had no merit.

The agency had moved to court seeking a stay in execution and to pause an earlier decision of the high court that dismissed the case while declining to forfeit Sonko's assets to the state.