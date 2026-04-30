Kenya's Mobile Money Users Hit 51.4mn

Nairobi — Kenya's mobile money subscriptions rose sharply to 51.4 million in 2025, reflecting growing adoption of digital financial services.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Economic Survey 2026 shows subscriptions increased by 21.4 percent, driven largely by a shift toward peer-to-peer transactions.

The value of person-to-person transfers jumped to Sh8.66 trillion in 2025 from Sh6.81 trillion in 2024, highlighting increased use of mobile platforms for direct money transfers between users.

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"Mobile money subscriptions increased by 21.4 percent to 51.4 million in 2025," KNBS said.

"The value of person-to-person transfers rose from Sh6.81 trillion in 2024 to Sh8.66 trillion in 2025."

At the same time, transactions through mobile money agents declined, pointing to reduced reliance on cash-based services.

Deposits via agents fell by 10.1 percent to Sh5.45 trillion from Sh6.06 trillion, while withdrawals and transfers dropped to Sh8.24 trillion from Sh8.70 trillion.

The trend suggests more users are keeping funds within digital wallets rather than cashing in or out.

Mobile commerce transactions also edged down slightly to Sh21.34 trillion from Sh21.98 trillion, indicating softer consumer spending or changing payment patterns.

The data signals a maturing mobile money ecosystem, with users increasingly opting for direct digital transfers as convenience and cost efficiency reshape transaction behavior.