Kenya's Mobile Money Users Hit 51.4mn

30 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Kenya's mobile money subscriptions rose sharply to 51.4 million in 2025, reflecting growing adoption of digital financial services.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Economic Survey 2026 shows subscriptions increased by 21.4 percent, driven largely by a shift toward peer-to-peer transactions.

The value of person-to-person transfers jumped to Sh8.66 trillion in 2025 from Sh6.81 trillion in 2024, highlighting increased use of mobile platforms for direct money transfers between users.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Mobile money subscriptions increased by 21.4 percent to 51.4 million in 2025," KNBS said.

"The value of person-to-person transfers rose from Sh6.81 trillion in 2024 to Sh8.66 trillion in 2025."

At the same time, transactions through mobile money agents declined, pointing to reduced reliance on cash-based services.

Deposits via agents fell by 10.1 percent to Sh5.45 trillion from Sh6.06 trillion, while withdrawals and transfers dropped to Sh8.24 trillion from Sh8.70 trillion.

The trend suggests more users are keeping funds within digital wallets rather than cashing in or out.

Mobile commerce transactions also edged down slightly to Sh21.34 trillion from Sh21.98 trillion, indicating softer consumer spending or changing payment patterns.

The data signals a maturing mobile money ecosystem, with users increasingly opting for direct digital transfers as convenience and cost efficiency reshape transaction behavior.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.