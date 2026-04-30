Kenya: Court Blocks Cofek Bid to Withdraw Us-Kenya Health Data Case

30 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The High Court has rejected an attempt by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) to withdraw a petition challenging the Sh208 billion US-Kenya health data sharing agreement.

Justice Nyaundi upheld an objection by Katiba Institute, ruling that courts must retain control over constitutional petitions filed in the public interest and can decline withdrawal requests where necessary.

The case will now proceed, with Okiya Omtatah indicating he will continue pursuing the matter alongside his own petition. The consolidated cases are scheduled for hearing on May 25, 2026.

Katiba Institute said the ruling reinforces the role of public interest litigation in ensuring constitutional accountability.

The petition challenges the Kenya-US Health Cooperation Framework, which involves the transfer and sharing of medical and epidemiological data, raising concerns over data privacy and protection of personal information.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.