Africa: Amine Laghidi, the First Moroccan and African to be Awarded a Prize at the Trieste Summit

The Honorable Professor Amine Laghidi, an eminent international expert and presiding head of several global organizations, has been bestowed with the Special Award at the Trieste Summit.

He notably distinguishes himself as the first Moroccan, African, and Arab laureate of this prestigious accolade. Furthermore, Professor Laghidi has been appointed to the Summit’s Board of Advisors, a dual honor recognizing his exemplary contributions toward fostering peace, sovereignty, prosperity, and international trade.

During his keynote address, Professor Laghidi spoke with profound eloquence and passion regarding the strategic mantle of the Kingdom of Morocco under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

He offered a visionary perspective on Morocco’s pivotal role within Africa, the Atlantic, and the Mediterranean. With keen insight, he further delineated the immense potential of the African continent, advocating for engagement rooted in mutual respect and shared prosperity. His discourse addressed critical global imperatives, including domestic employment creation, the integration of rare earth value chains, strategic material sourcing, energy transition, food security, and financial innovation.

This high distinction follows his acclaimed intervention at London’s financial hub during the High-Level Future Resilience Forum, as well as the honorary recognition conferred by the prestigious Istanbul Zaim University following his lecture on the sovereignty of Moroccan and African nations.

As this article goes to press, we have learned of the passing of Professor Laghidi’s father. We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Professor Laghidi and his family during this time of profound loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace.