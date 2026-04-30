South Africa: Ramaphosa Picks 4 November for Local Government Elections

30 April 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • The president shared the news on Thursday during a meeting with mayors and premiers at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.
  • With less than 190 days left until the big vote, South Africans will decide who runs councils across the country.

South Africans will vote in the local government elections on 4 November 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has picked the date for the country to decide who will run its municipalities and councils. The big vote is now less than 190 days away.

The president shared the news on Thursday. He was speaking during a meeting with mayors and premiers at the President's Coordinating Council. The meeting happened at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

Ramaphosa chose the date after talking to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa.

The elections will decide who runs municipalities and councils across the country.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

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