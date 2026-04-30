Kenya: North Eastern Leaders Call for Urgent Action Over Mwingi-Garissa Clashes

Nairobi — Leaders from North Eastern region have condemned the deadly violence along the Mwingi-Garissa road, warning that the escalating clashes threaten to unravel years of peaceful coexistence between neighbouring communities.

In a statement read by Eldas MP Adan Keynan on behalf of the North Eastern Parliamentary Group (NEPG), the lawmakers expressed alarm over the worsening insecurity along the Kitui-Garissa county boundary, where violent skirmishes have left several people dead, others injured, and property destroyed.

The caucus described the attacks as a grave assault on peace, human dignity and the rule of law, saying the loss of innocent lives and the suffering inflicted on families and communities were unacceptable.

"We are deeply shocked by the escalating tensions and violent skirmishes along the boundaries of Kitui and Garissa counties, which have tragically resulted in the loss of innocent lives, injuries to civilians, and extensive destruction of property," Keynan said.

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The legislators extended their condolences to bereaved families and pledged solidarity with those affected by the violence.

They strongly condemned what they termed ethnically driven attacks, incitement and lawlessness, warning that such acts undermine the fragile harmony communities in the region have worked hard to build.

"Violence can never, under any circumstances, be a legitimate means of resolving disputes," the lawmakers said.

Keynan was flanked by legislators from the region including Mandera Senator Ali Roba,Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi,Wajir West MP Farah Yussuf,Garissa Senator Mohamed Haji among others.

The parliamentary group appealed to all communities in the affected areas to exercise restraint, avoid retaliatory attacks and instead pursue dialogue and lawful avenues to resolve disputes.

At the same time, the leaders called on security agencies to move swiftly and impartially to restore order, investigate the clashes and bring all perpetrators to justice.

"There must be immediate and comprehensive investigations, followed by the swift apprehension and prosecution of all those responsible, without fear, favour or bias," the statement said.

They noted that holding those behind the violence accountable would not only deter further attacks but also help restore public confidence in state institutions.

The MPs stressed that peace, stability and security are essential for development and prosperity, describing the current situation as untenable and requiring urgent, coordinated intervention.

They also pledged to engage leaders from neighbouring counties, including Kitui and Garissa, in a bid to foster dialogue, strengthen inter-community relations and promote long-term peacebuilding initiatives.

The caucus said collaborative leadership and unity of purpose would be critical in de-escalating tensions and securing lasting coexistence in the region.

Yesterday,Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja had ordered the deployment of the General Service Unit (GSU) and Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) officers to parts of Kitui County following a series of security incidents that have unsettled residents and disrupted transport along the Mwingi-Garissa corridor.

In a statement on April 29, the National Police Service (NPS) confirmed that the deployment targets the Tseikuru and Ukasi areas, where criminal attacks and related unrest have raised safety concerns among residents, traders, and travelers.

"The NPS has deployed specialized teams, including the General Service Unit and Rapid Deployment Unit, to escort vehicles along the Mwingi Garissa Road and to enhance safety and security for businesses, travelers, and the public," read the notice.

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According to the police, the attacks, though carried out by a small number of criminal suspects, have caused fear within the affected communities and prompted the need for enhanced security operations.

The authority stressed that the incidents should not be interpreted as community-based conflict and urged residents to remain calm and avoid actions that could worsen tensions.

Public transport operators have previously suspended services on the road due to security fears, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

"The deployment is aimed at enhancing the safety of travelers, businesses, and residents, while restoring confidence in the affected areas," the police said.

Investigative and intelligence units have also been mobilized to track down those responsible for the attacks.

In addition, police noted that officers are following leads the swiftly apprehend suspects and ensure they are held accountable through the legal process.