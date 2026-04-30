Namibia: MVA Extends Condolences After Deadly Coastal Road Crash

30 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund has extended its condolences to the families of the victims who died in a crash on the Arandis-Swakopmund road on Wednesday.

MVA Fund chief executive Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, in a statement issued on Thursday, says the crash claimed eight lives and left two people critically injured.

"The crash, which claimed eight lives and left two people critically injured, is a profound tragedy that underscores the devastating effects of road crashes on our society and economy," Martins-Hausiku says.

She says the fund's thoughts remain with the bereaved families and wishes those injured a full and swift recovery.

Martins-Hausiku also assures affected families of support and encouraged relatives to contact the nearest MVA Fund service centre for assistance.

The fund says the crash comes during a period of increased road usage due to the school holidays and the upcoming long weekend.

It urges motorists to exercise caution, remain vigilant and adhere to road traffic rules and regulations.

"The fund reminds the public to report crashes immediately via its toll-free accident response number, 9682, for a speedy emergency response," Martins-Hausiku says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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