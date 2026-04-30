Namibia: Ham Heroes Cup Receives N$50 000 Boost

The inaugural Honourable Anselm Marungu (HAM) Heroes Cup has received a N$50 000 sponsorship boost.

This comes as preparations intensify for the multi-sport tournament set to take place from 28 to 30 August at Nyondo village in the Kavango East region.

Ndonga Linena constituency councillor and deputy minister of environment and tourism Anselm Marungu announced the sponsorship during an official engagement with stakeholders at the constituency office on Friday.

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Marungu said the tournament is designed as more than just a sporting event, but a strategic platform to drive youth development and community upliftment.

"Sports are not just recreation. Sports are a vehicle for unity, discipline, economic activity and social transformation," he said.

He added that the HAM Heroes Cup will serve as an intervention to unite communities, identify talent and stimulate rural development within the constituency.

"We are tired of division. On that pitch, you are one people. No talented child in this constituency will go unnoticed again," he said.

The tournament will feature football as the main code, alongside netball, volleyball, pool, athletics and the traditional game Wera. Football competitions will include community teams, legends and under-15 categories.

Marungu also confirmed that the tournament will be played annually and rotate across villages within the constituency in future editions.

Former deputy prime minister John Mutorwa has been named patron of the HAM Heroes Cup for the next five years.

Spokesperson Maynolf Kambonde says the competition remains open, targeting mainly local and third-division teams from across the Kavango East region, with expectations of broader participation.

"The number of teams is not limited, but we are mainly looking at local teams while also welcoming teams from outside the region," he says.

Members of the HAM Heroes Cup Committee, Ndonga Linena District Committee, and HAM Heroes Cup advisors pose for a group photo with the Deputy Minister following a stakeholder meeting.