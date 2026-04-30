South Africa: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of SA

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the northern half of the Northern Cape, as well as the central and western parts of the North West and the northern Free State.

These storms, according to SAWS, will be associated with strong, damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours, which may lead to localised flooding and damage to susceptible formal and informal settlements, as well as critical infrastructure.

SAWS said the conditions are expected to intensify today, with widespread rainfall spreading to the Free State and Eastern Cape, reaching up to 90mm in places.

"An Orange Level 6 warning, along with a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for most parts of the Northern Cape, North West and Free State, with similar impacts as mentioned above. Temperatures are also expected to drop over the affected provinces," SAWS said in a statement.

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SAWS said a cut-off low (COL) is currently situated to the west of the country, which was earlier expected to make landfall over the western interior of South Africa. A COL is a slow-moving or stationary low-pressure system that develops in the upper atmosphere, which can linger over an area for several days, often bringing severe weather.

The COL will gradually move eastwards and is forecasted to exit the country by Friday, 1 May.

Thereafter, conditions will begin to clear, leaving behind isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in places over the North West, Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape until late afternoon.

Members of the public are advised to exercise caution by observing driving safety precautions and reducing speed where necessary, avoiding flooded roads and low-lying areas, and refraining from seeking shelter under trees or tall objects during storms.

SAWS says it will continue to monitor conditions closely and will issue updates as necessary.