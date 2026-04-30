South Africa: Water Contractors Down Tools, Demand Payment From Ethekwini Municipality

Mayor Xaba promised outstanding payments would be processed soon

Water and sanitation contractors under the eThekwini Municipality downed tools this week, claiming they have not been paid for months.

The contractors say some of them were last paid in December 2025. They claim that previous payments were only made after they picketed outside the water and sanitation offices in November.

They say more than 500 contractors are affected by the non-payment.

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The contractors are responsible for servicing sewerage systems and burst water pipes across Durban. In areas such as KwaMashu, Phoenix and Newlands, some jobs have been left incomplete, with water flowing in the streets.

On Wednesday, the contractors stormed the offices of the water and sanitation department, demanding to be paid. This is despite having had several meetings with the department.

Contractor Nosipho Mteshana said: "We are residents in these communities and must return to people who ask us about services. I have worked as a contractor under eThekwini for over nine years, and we have never experienced challenges like this.

"I understand that the City has introduced a new payment system to fast-track payments, but we have decided to down tools so that we can sit down with officials and find an amicable solution," he said.

Spokesperson for the contractors, Musa Mdladla, warned: "If the municipality does not pay us, we will have no option but to shut down every depot."

He said contractors were only informed about the new online payment system last week and received no training on how to submit invoices. "We would rather stop working than continue to be played by officials," said Mdladla.

Mayor Cyril Xaba and with City Manager Musa Mbhele addressed the media at a briefing in City Hall. Xaba said outstanding payments would be processed in the coming days and confirmed that the municipality has introduced an online system to improve efficiency.

"We acknowledge that the new system may present challenges, particularly for contractors who are not familiar with it. We are working to resolve all payment issues and ensure that invoices are processed without delays," said Xaba.