South Africa: Deadline Looms for Ethekwini Smmes Eyeing Lions' Den Opportunity

Small, medium and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) in the eThekwini Municipality have only a few hours remaining to submit applications for the 2026 Lions' Den Business Plan Competition, with the deadline set for 30 April.

The eThekwini Municipality has opened entries for the annual programme, which aims to support local entrepreneurs and co-operatives with innovative business ideas. The initiative offers participants access to mentorship, business development support, funding opportunities, and connecting with partners and investors.

The competition is designed to promote sustainable entrepreneurship and strengthen competitiveness across the city. It features three categories, including emerging businesses with an annual turnover of under R100 000; established businesses with a turnover between R100 000 and R500 000, and high-performing enterprises with a turnover exceeding R500 000.

Application forms are available online at https://tinyurl.com/397eth77 or on the municipality's website or www.durban.gov.za under the Business tab. Forms can also be accessed at all Sizakala Centres, Durban Small Enterprise Development Agency offices, and the city's SMME Development offices at 199 Anton Lembede Street.

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Applicants may also request forms via email at yanga.nyakeni@durban.gov.za. Completed applications must be submitted before the close of business on Thursday, 30 April.

Chairperson of the city's Economic Development and Planning Committee, Thembo Ntuli, said the competition continues to play a vital role in empowering local entrepreneurs.

"Over the years, the programme has supported entrepreneurs to grow, create jobs and access networks. It remains a powerful platform for turning ideas into thriving businesses," Ntuli said.

Previous winner Kwanele Mngoma, founder of KIK Refrigerator Rentals, said the competition's funding expanded his capacity and sharpened his business skills, preparing the company for growth and exposure.

"The R40 000 cash prize allowed us to acquire 10 additional refrigerator units, significantly increasing our capacity. Before this, the main constraint was not demand but the availability of units.

"With the new refrigerators, we have reached more customers, boosted revenue and strengthened operations. Today, KIK Refrigerator Rentals employs 10 people, creating more opportunities for our team.

"The exposure and networking with other entrepreneurs were invaluable, opening doors for learning and collaboration," Mngoma said, adding that the competition also helped sharpen his business skills through pitching sessions, masterclasses and mentorship.

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For enquiries on the competition, contact 031 309 8280.