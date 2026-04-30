Somalia: Somali Forces Kill 22 Al-Shabaab Fighters, Including Senior Commander, in Lower Shabelle Operation

Mogadishu — Somalia's government forces have killed at least 22 Al-Shabaab fighters, including a senior commander, during a planned military operation in the Lower Shabelle region, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said troops from the Somali National Army carried out a 72-hour operation in the area of Buulo Cabdalla, located between Mubaarak and Ugunji, targeting militants linked to the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group Al-Shabaab.

The operation involved both direct ground combat and coordinated air strikes against the fighters' positions, according to the statement.

Among those killed was a commander identified as Abdirahman Jeeri, whom authorities described as a key figure behind attacks and abuses against civilians in the region.

The ministry said government forces had successfully neutralised the militants and disrupted their activities in the area.

It added that operations against extremist groups would be intensified in an effort to eliminate what it called the remaining elements of Al-Shabaab and restore stability across the country.

The Somali government also expressed gratitude to its international partners for their continued support in security operations and broader efforts to stabilise the Horn of Africa nation.