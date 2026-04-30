Namibia: Workers' Day 'Not Special' to Informal Workers

As many Namibians prepare to rest, travel and spend time with their loved ones ahead of Worker's Day, informal workers said the day carries little significance beyond another opportunity to earn a living.

Rivaldo Nawases, a Yango driver, said he sees the long weekend as a chance to maximise his income rather than take a break.

"Unlike everyone who will be travelling, sleeping or spending time with their loved ones, I will wake up early in the morning to make money," Nawases said.

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He said, while Windhoek may be quieter during the holiday, there are still opportunities elsewhere.

He plans to operate between Okahandja and Rehoboth, where demand for transport could increase.

"Windhoek might be empty this weekend, as many people will be travelling, but transporting people outside town could bring in income," he said. Martha Mwasheekele, a street vendor, expressed that the holiday may bring losses rather than gains to her small business.

Mwasheekele travels from Okahandja Park to sell vegetables in town and rely on the daily flow of customers coming to town. "Workers' Day means fewer people coming into town, as many will be resting at home or travelling," she said.

Despite this, Mwasheekele stated that she will still wonder the streets of Windhoek in search of customers and hope to make at least some sales.

"Vegetables get rotten easily, and a single day without selling can mean losing a lot of money," she added.

She takes care of her four children in Windhoek as well as her extended family in northern Namibia, who rely on her business for income.

Security guard Sivolo Kudumo shares a similar reality.

He said Worker's Day is simply another workday.

He added that he will be on day shift, and there is no way he can stay away from work.

Kudumo said that, while others take time off, essential services must continue. Buildings left unattended during the holiday still need protection, and security guards are entrusted with that responsibility.

"If you don't work, you don't get paid. You also risk losing your job," he said.

Unlike formal workers, survival depends on daily income, rather than monthly salaries.

Informal workers stated that the significance of Workers' Day does not resonate with their reality, as taking a day off often means losing much-needed earnings.