Namibia: May Day Takes Tripartite Turn ... Govt, Unions and Employers Join Forces for Opuwo Event

As Namibia prepares to mark International Workers' Day tomorrow, a new approach to the commemoration is emerging.

This is following a recent meeting between President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and leaders of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW).

This year's event, to be held in Opuwo, will jointly be organised by government, employers and trade unions. '

This move is seen as a shift towards unity and shared responsibility in the labour sector.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking during the meeting at State House earlier this month, Nandi-Ndaitwah welcomed the invitation to attend the May Day event, stressing the importance of collective organisation.

"I really want to see a day organised where we are appreciating the workers' contribution to the economy. That cannot just be done by the workers themselves, but the employers have to play a role," she said.

She added that employers should actively participate in the celebrations, even encouraging them to bring their employees dressed in corporate attire to show unity and recognition of labour.

The President linked the approach to a Cabinet decision that calls for Workers' Day to be prepared on a tripartite basis, involving all key stakeholders in the labour market.

On the side of organised labour, NUNW secretary general Job Muniaro described the meeting as one of the most productive engagements with the Head of State.

"That was one of the best meetings we had with the President. May Day is very historical, not just for Namibian workers, but for workers around the world," he remarked.

He said this year's commemoration would be "a very historical May Day" because it is no longer arranged by unions alone, but jointly by government, employers' federations and trade unions.

"That's a very good foundation for unity," he said, adding that all leaders and

company managers should attend to recognise the importance of workers in the economy.

Beyond the celebration, Muniaro highlighted ongoing challenges in the workplace, including issues of discipline, late coming and lack of respect for work, which he said affect productivity and economic growth.

At the same time, he pointed to gaps in training and skills development, saying many workers are not adequately equipped to perform their duties.

"Skills transfer and upskilling play a bigger role in the operation of work," he said. "You cannot demand higher salaries if there is no investment in knowledge and training," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasised the need for Namibia to build local capacity, especially in value addition.

"There is no way we can talk about adding value to our resources if the skills are not in the country. We end up exporting raw materials and importing finished products at a higher cost," he said.