Namibia: Traut Tackles Crime Through Collaboration

Fighting crime through stronger collaboration with communities and law enforcement is among the short-term priorities that newly-elected Windhoek East councillor Jochen Traut has set for his tenure.

Speaking to this publication earlier this week, the former Namibia Football Association (NFA) secretary general said the rising levels of crime across the city remain one of his most pressing concerns.

Traut said he has observed the spike in crime cases around the city.

He added that a serious and urgent intervention is needed to curb the danger.

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"It's an interesting one for me because the major challenge in our society now is crime. It doesn't matter which part of Windhoek you are.

The increase in crime is hard to ignore, and a serious solution is needed," he said.

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) representative said this objective can be achieved through collaboration with locals. "To effectively address crime, we need a collaborative approach. We have to make use of our neighbourhood watch and get them involved. We need to clean up all the parks and the streams where the criminals are hiding at night," he said.

In addition to community-driven efforts, Traut revealed his plans to engage the City of Windhoek on adopting smart city solutions aimed at improving urban safety and efficiency.

These include integrating technology-driven systems that can assist in crime detection and prevention, while also addressing persistent traffic congestion in the capital.

"We need to move towards a smarter city that uses technology to respond to both crime and traffic challenges," he said.

The councillor, who has a wealth of knowledge from his corporate world, said he intends to introduce improved governance practices within the constituency.

≈He believes that principles such as accountability, efficiency and structured management can significantly enhance service delivery and public trust.

"I want to implement governance systems that ensure transparency and effectiveness in how we serve residents. Look how I changed football. I would like to use my knowledge and plough back," he added.