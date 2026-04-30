Namibia: Keulder - Tourism Has Potential to Grow On Positive Trajectory

WALVISBAY - Tourism operator Theunis Keulder is optimistic that Namibia's tourism sector can grow to grater heights, in the end contributing maximally towards the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

He made these remarks during a recent exclusive interview with New Era.

This publication previously reported that the tourism sector has not only recovered from Covid-19 setbacks but also surged beyond pre-pandemic figures.

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Recent statistics indicate that Namibia received over 1.2 million tourists between 2024 and late 2025, marking a 45% increase compared to 2023.

Keulder, who runs daily catamaran boat excursions/charters and kayaking, and guided 4x4 charter trips to the Sandwich harbour outside Walvisbay, said the country is an ideal holiday destination due to its unique natural sightseeing attractions.

Keulder also runs Boggenfels and old diamond fields outside Lüderitz.

"Globally, Namibia is one of the few countries endowed with undisturbed vast landscapes like its dunes, coastline as well as rich cultural heritage, which makes local visitors and foreign tourists flock to these destinations," he said.

In terms of measures to even improve the sector's growth, he added: "Stakeholders should join hands with government to further sharpen security arrangements, making sure our foreign visitors will have the boldness to make optimal use of these wonderful facilities and even spread a positive message for reference to their friends at home".

Turning the attention to economic growth, he advised current and potential operators to rather re-invest their profits in growing their business instead of engaging in lavish spending habits.

"I started my business on a very small scale 12 years ago. It would not have reached its current capacity have I not strictly adhered to this very crucial business principal," Keulder said.

He continued: "Through proper planning and applying robust business skills, I am putting bread today on the table of 86 employees. I have also increased my 4x4 offroad vehicle and catamaran boats fleet. I will definitely expand to create even more employment opportunities".

In terms of corporate social responsibility, Keulder said he pays school or tuition fees for employees' children, sponsors the annual Nico North horse race, invests in marine research activities and takes children for free on boat trips to explore marine life with its beauties.