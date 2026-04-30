South Africa: Blitzboks Revival Built On Culture, Consistency and a Long View

The Blitzboks have emerged as the team to beat in this season's HSBC SVNS series, having finally broken their Hong Kong hoodoo. But their resurgence is built on more than results. Under Philip Snyman, South Africa's (SA's) sevens side have paired defensive steel with a return to their roots.

Almost two weeks ago, on 19 April, the Blitzboks ended a decades-long drought in Hong Kong, thrashing Argentina 35-7 to claim a historic first title in the iconic sevens tournament.

SA have come so close before, having made the final four times without lifting the trophy at the sport's most prestigious and oldest tournament.

Given their recent form in the SVNS series and with a return to the decider this year, for the first time in nine years, the breakthrough felt overdue.

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Still, in a format where anything can change in a matter of seconds, nothing was guaranteed. So when the final whistle blew, head coach Philip Snyman could finally breathe a sigh of relief.

"To be honest, straight off the tournament, [I was] more relieved. Obviously very happy with the performance, but a lot of relief," Snyman told Daily Maverick.

"I'm super proud of the way the guys played, and especially after a tough day one, how the guys came together and made sure that we don't fall into the same hole again."

Hong Kong had become a tournament the Blitzboks did not speak about directly; it became a title burdened by near-misses and unspoken expectation.

This time, the...