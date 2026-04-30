South Africa: Football's Biggest Stage Hit By Early Wave of Injury Withdrawals

30 April 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

A handful of soccer players have already been ruled out of the 2026 Fifa World Cup through injury. Others are in a race against time to regain fitness before the soccer spectacle begins in June.

All athletes dream of representing their countries on the biggest stage of their respective sports. For soccer players, this platform comes in the form of the quadrennial Fifa World Cup.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and the World Cup allows the best players from qualified countries to showcase their abilities to an audience of billions globally. It's not just a tournament, it is a cultural phenomenon.

However, sometimes the physical nature of soccer can shatter the dreams of players before they are able to represent their countries in this social and economic juggernaut.

Before the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, a few players' dreams have already been quashed by long-term injuries that will rule them out of the tournament. For others it's a race against time to be fit for the tournament, which begins on 11 June and will run until 19 July.

Ruled out players

A number of players who would have been key for their countries' hopes have been ruled out of the showpiece, which will feature 48 countries for the first time - a rise from 32 in past editions.

Players such as French striker Hugo Ekitiké, who...

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