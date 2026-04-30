Rwanda: APR Face Faith Union in Cavb Champions League Quarterfinals

APR VC will face Morocco's Faith Union Sport in one of the standout Round of 16 clashes as the 2026 Africa Men's Volleyball Club Championship enters its knockout phase on Wednesday, April 29.

The last-16 stage follows a competitive group phase in which the top four teams from each pool advanced, while the remaining sides moved into the 17-24 classification playoffs.

From Pool A, Nemo Stars, Petrojet, APR VC, and Nigeria Customs progressed. Pool B produced Al Ahly, Kepler VC, Sport-S, and Equity Bank, while Pool C saw Police VC, Faith Union Sport, Ghana Army, and Kenya Ports Authority advance. In Pool D, Port Autonome de Douala, REG VC, General Service Unit, and Kalibi Sporting Club secured their spots in the knockout round.

The Round of 16 will also introduce the Video Challenge System, set to be used through to the final on April 2, with the aim of improving officiating accuracy and fairness. Each team will be allowed two challenges per set--retaining a challenge if successful, losing it if unsuccessful, and keeping it in the case of an inconclusive review.

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For Rwandan clubs, the knockout phase presents both opportunity and stiff competition. Police VC head into their tie against Nigeria Customs with confidence after topping Pool C unbeaten, underpinned by strong defensive organization and composure in crucial moments.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG), who finished second in Pool D, will take on Uganda's Sport-S in what promises to be a closely contested encounter, with both sides showing resilience during the group stage. Kepler VC, one of the tournament's surprise packages, will meet Kenya's General Service Unit as they look to build on an impressive run that saw them finish second in Pool B.

APR VC, despite placing third in Pool A, remain a formidable side and will aim to raise their level against a consistent Faith Union Sport team that impressed throughout the group phase.

Teams that missed out on the Round of 16 will shift focus to the 17-24 classification playoffs at Petit Stade, ensuring continued competition and final placement rankings.

Round of 16 Fixtures - April 29 (BK Arena)

Nemo Stars vs Kenya Ports Authority -10am

REG VC Vs Sport-S -12pm

Police VC Vs Nigeria Customs 2-pm

Kepler VC Vs General Service Unit-4pm

PAD Vs Equity Bank

Petrojet Vs Ghana Army

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Al Ahly Vs Kalibi SC -6pm

Faith Union Sport Vs APR VC -8pm