Rwanda: Govt Prioritises Workplace Wellness to Boost Output

As Rwandans joined the world to mark World Day for Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) on Tuesday, officials called for stronger workplace wellness systems to boost productivity and support long-term national development.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Public Service and Labour in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), RSSB, the Private Sector Federation, workers' organisations, and other stakeholders.

This year's national theme, "Promoting wellness at work for sustainable productivity," aligns with the global focus on ensuring healthy psychosocial working environments.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Public Service and Labour, Christine Nkulikiyinka, said occupational safety and health should go beyond preventing workplace accidents and injuries, stressing the need for a broader approach that prioritises the overall well-being of workers.

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She noted that workplace wellness includes physical and mental health, psychosocial wellbeing, supportive work environments, and organisational practices that promote work-life balance and employee engagement.

"When these elements are effectively addressed, they contribute directly to improved productivity, resilience, and service delivery," she said.

Workplace risks persist

Despite progress in strengthening occupational safety standards, Nkulikiyinka said workplace risks continue to affect employees, institutions, and the wider economy.

She noted that work-related injuries and diseases remain a global concern, with incidents in Rwanda underscoring the need for stronger prevention systems and a deeper culture of safety across both public and private institutions.

The minister emphasised the importance of Occupational Safety and Health Committees within institutions, describing them as critical for identifying hazards, assessing risks, raising awareness, and implementing preventive measures.

193 committee members trained

As part of efforts to strengthen workplace safety governance, the ministry said it has trained 193 members from 114 public institutions at the central level through a capacity-building programme targeting OSH committees.

The next phase will focus on scaling up the initiative to the private sector to ensure safety, health, and wellness standards are strengthened across all sectors of the economy.

Healthy workers, stronger economy

Nkulikiyinka said promoting workplace wellness is not only about protecting workers but also about boosting performance and economic growth.

Healthy employees, she noted, are more motivated, engaged, and better able to contribute to institutional goals, while poor working conditions often lead to absenteeism, lower productivity, and rising operational costs.

"It is in our collective interest to ensure that workplaces support both the safety and health of employees, as well as productivity," she said.

Zero tolerance for harassment

The minister also stressed the importance of confidentiality, ethical conduct, and preventing sexual harassment in the workplace.

She said institutions must ensure employees' personal and professional information is handled with discretion, while leaders and workers uphold integrity, fairness, and professionalism.

Calling for zero tolerance, she urged institutions to establish clear policies, reporting mechanisms, and preventive measures to protect all employees, especially women and vulnerable groups.

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"A safe and healthy workplace cannot exist where harassment is tolerated," she said.

Government commitment

The Government of Rwanda, she added, remains committed to strengthening policies, enforcement mechanisms, and partnerships to ensure all workers operate in safe, healthy, and conducive environments.

She urged government institutions, employers, workers, and development partners to work together to improve compliance with occupational safety standards, invest in workplace wellness programmes, and foster a culture of prevention.

As Rwanda advances its development agenda, officials say prioritising worker wellbeing will remain central to building productive institutions and a resilient economy.