Rwanda: Expanded Bus Lanes Cut Commute Times, Ease Congestion

Commuters in Kigali are reporting faster journeys and more reliable services just days after the expansion of dedicated bus lanes across key city corridors.

It has been four days since the extended lanes were introduced, alongside complementary measures aimed at improving public transport and encouraging more people to leave private cars at home.

Commuters using the upgraded routes say travel times have significantly dropped following the changes rolled out on Friday, April 24.

Also read: Kigali rolls out extended bus lanes on four routes

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The extended bus lanes now cover major corridors, including Downtown-Payage-Kanogo-Rwandex-Sonatube-Giporoso (Ku Cya Mitsingi), Sonatube-Kicukiro Centre-Nyanza Bus Park, Downtown-former 1930 Prison-Nyabugogo Bus Park, and Downtown-Gloria Hotel-City Plaza.

Ferdinand Niyonkuru, an electronics trader in Downtown, said his daily commute from Nyanza has improved markedly.

"The journey used to take about an hour because of traffic jams, but now it takes around 30 minutes," he said.

He added that parking restrictions in areas such as Quartier Commercial have eased congestion, improving mobility and reducing his reliance on motorcycle taxis.

Also read: Govt rolls out park-and-ride to drive public transport uptake

Similar gains are being reported on other routes. Sabin Ntare, 20, who works in Gahanga Sector, said travel time between Remera and Nyanza has dropped to about 15 minutes, down from over 30 minutes.

"Even during peak hours, you can get a bus within five minutes. We no longer worry about long waits," he said.

Phoebe Gisubizo, a clothes trader in Downtown who commutes from Rusororo Sector, said buses are moving faster along the Downtown-Giporoso corridor.

Also read: Kigali sees 30% surge in bus passengers after reforms

"When I reach Remera, the journey is quicker, but getting to Kabuga Bus Park is still challenging. The lanes should be expanded to other busy routes so that more people rely on public transport instead of private cars," she said.

Beyond shorter travel times, commuters say overcrowding has eased, with buses no longer waiting to fill beyond capacity before departing.

The improvements follow the shift from short queue-jump lanes near junctions to continuous dedicated lanes along major corridors.

The rollout has been supported by the deployment of 20 electric buses by state-owned operator Ecofleet, as well as the introduction of a park-and-ride system by the City of Kigali in collaboration with partners.

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Parking has also been restricted along key stretches--including from Hotel Gloria to Nyarugenge Market, Quartier Commercial, and City Plaza, to create space for bus lanes, moving traffic, and pedestrian walkways.

Emma Claudine Ntirenganya, the City of Kigali Spokesperson said the corridor remains accessible, noting that long-term parking had previously contributed to congestion rather than supporting business activity.

"Parking is still available at Kigali City Market, including underground facilities, as well as at T-2000, City Tower, Downtown and other nearby locations," she said.

"With more people using buses, fewer cars will be on the road, reducing congestion and pressure on parking spaces."

Meanwhile, a real-time passenger bus tracking system is undergoing a pilot phase, with tests underway to assess how it can help commuters better plan their journeys, according to Ecofleet.