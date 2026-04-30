Rwanda: Canalbox Case a Wake-Up Call for Service Providers

29 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

For many Rwandans, internet access is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity. When that service fails, the impact is immediate and costly. The recent issues faced by CanalBox customers are more than just a technical inconvenience; they remind us why service delivery and accountability must remain national priorities.

The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) ordered CanalBox to compensate affected customers. This sends an important message: consumers deserve reliability, transparency, and respect. Subscribers paid for a service they could not consistently access between April 13 and 20. Slow speeds, unstable connections, and long outages disrupted work, learning, and communication for many households and businesses.

CanalBox attributed the problem to a fibre break along a key regional route in Kenya. However, external challenges do not excuse internal responsibility. A provider's duty is to restore operations quickly, communicate clearly, and fairly compensate those affected.

RURA's intervention is commendable because regulation should protect the public, not just watch market failures. Holding service providers accountable builds confidence in both the private sector and public institutions.

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This case should remind all service providers that poor delivery has real consequences. Delays, negligence, and weak communication harm livelihoods, productivity, and public trust.

Compensation and penalties are not just punishments; they are necessary standards to protect consumers. Rwanda's growing economy relies on institutions that respect the people they serve. CanalBox may be today's example, but the lesson applies to every sector: service must come first, and responsibility cannot be passed off to others.

Read the original article on New Times.

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