Egypt: Uganda Showcases Tourism Diversity to Egyptian Delegation in 10-Day Tour

Uganda has concluded a 10-day familiarisation trip for an Egyptian delegation, a strategic initiative aimed at advancing the country's Economic and Commercial Diplomacy (ECD) agenda and operationalising its Tenfold Growth Strategy.

The tour, which ran from April 19 to 29, concluded in western Uganda at Emburara Farm Lodge. The final leg immersed the delegation in the region's pastoral heritage, highlighted by the Ankole long-horned cattle--an enduring cultural symbol that underscores the link between tourism, agriculture, and sustainability.

Over the course of the visit, the delegation explored several of Uganda's flagship tourism destinations, including Murchison Falls National Park, Kibale Forest National Park, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Queen Elizabeth National Park, and the Source of the Nile. Each location showcased a distinct aspect of Uganda's tourism and economic landscape, ranging from wildlife conservation to cultural heritage and community enterprise.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, renowned documentary photographer Ashraf Talaat hailed the trip.

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"This journey has redefined how we experience destinations. Uganda offers something rare authenticity, diversity, and a human connection that stays with you."

Acclaimed Egyptian actor Mahmoud Hemida added, "This has been a deeply personal and transformative experience. Uganda is not only a place to visit it is a place to connect, and potentially to invest in and grow with."

Florence Tumwebaze, founder of Emburara Farm Lodge, welcomed the delegation's inclusion in the programme.

"Hosting such a delegation affirms that Uganda's local investments are part of a global tourism value chain. It motivates us to elevate standards and align with international expectations."

From a policy perspective, Alan Tazenya, Counsellor at the Uganda Embassy in Cairo, emphasized the broader significance of the initiative.

"This mission reflects the practical implementation of ECD where visibility, partnerships, and market access converge to support Uganda's Tenfold Growth Strategy."

In his closing remarks, Lt. Gen. Charles Angina, Chargé d'Affaires at the Uganda Embassy in Cairo, highlighted the outcomes of the mission:

"This fam trip visit has moved beyond introduction to tangible engagement. What has been built here are not just impressions, but relationships and confidence in Uganda as a destination for tourism and investment. Our focus now is to translate this experience into sustained partnerships and increased flows between our two countries."

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As the delegation departs Uganda, officials say participants leave with more than experiences, carrying a narrative of authenticity, opportunity, and connection that is expected to be shared across Egypt and the wider Middle East.

The initiative is seen as a step toward strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing tourism visibility, and advancing Uganda's broader economic diplomacy objectives.