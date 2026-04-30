Namibia Sends Strong Karate Team to Wukf Champs

A Namibian team of 14 karatekas will compete in the World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF) South African National Championships & Afro-Asia Open, which start in Gqeberha today.

According to a press release issued by the Namibia World Union of Karate-Do Federations (NWUKF), more than 1 200 competitors from South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Reunion, the United States and Scotland will compete in what promises to be a landmark celebration of WUKF Karate and Kobudo on the African continent.

The Namibian team, officially awarded national colours, represents a strong and balanced mix across youth, junior, senior and veteran divisions and is as follows:

Zoe Beukes, Kihan Jansen van Vuuren, Micah Ipinge, Xander Kotze, Jean Coffee, Benno Shimbome, Caylo Heckroodt, Rabekah Strauss, Luca Bosch, Giscardo Izaacks, Eduan Jansen van Vuuren, Michaela Marggraff, Hendre Beukes and Albert van Zyl.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In addition, two senior officials, Willem Burger and Georg Schurz, have been awarded national colours as WUKF referees and will also officiate at the event.

"Both officials bring more than 35 years of refereeing experience, ensuring Namibia is represented with exceptional technical authority and international credibility. The team was selected through a structured, transparent and merit-based national process, recognising consistent performance, discipline and readiness for international competition," a press release states.

"In preparation for this global stage, the national team trained collectively four times per week, demonstrating exceptional unity, discipline and commitment. The loyalty and determination displayed by the athletes in striving to represent Namibia with honour has been both inspiring and exhilarating to observe," it adds.

In a significant milestone for Namibian karate, additional WUKF referee qualifications were awarded by NWUKF chief referee sensei Burger to Schurz, Bernd Grahl, Beukes, Michaela Marggraff, Bianca Marggraff and Van Zyl.

This group now constitutes the most senior WUKF referees in Namibia, marking a major advancement in the country's officiating capacity and technical standards.

Sensei Burger says: "It is indeed an honour to have referees with such dedication and commitment within NWUKF."

Further elevating Namibia's international standing, sensei Burger has been granted the distinct honour of being one of only five referees nominated to serve on the Referee Commission for the Afro-Asia Championships in South Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This prestigious appointment is both an honour and a privilege, reflecting international recognition of Namibia's refereeing excellence and the high standards upheld within the NWUKF. It stands as a clear indication of the respect and confidence placed in Namibian officials at the highest level of international competition," the statement reads.