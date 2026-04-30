Africa: Shaping the Future of African Media - African Media Elevated as Instruments of Economic Power and Sovereignty

The second edition of Shaping the Future of African Media, organised by Africa News Agency (ANA) on April 29 and 30 in Accra

press release

The second edition of Shaping the Future of African Media, organised by Africa News Agency (ANA) on April 29 and 30 in Accra, brought together media leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, digital experts, communication professionals and African creators around an issue that has now become central: transforming African narratives into levers of economic power, global influence and sovereignty.

At a time marked by the rise of artificial intelligence, the dominance of major international platforms and the reshaping of global information balances, the event highlighted the strategic role of African media in shaping the image of the continent, strengthening its economic attractiveness and reclaiming control over its narratives.

"If Africa is poorly told, Africa will continue to be undervalued"

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Opening the event, Dounia Ben Mohamed, CEO of Africa News Agency (ANA), recalled the responsibility of African media in the face of the transformations reshaping both the continent and the world.

"If Africa is poorly told, Africa will continue to be undervalued," she declared before an audience of ministers, diplomats, media executives and investors.

In a widely noted keynote address, Idrissa Diabira, Founder and CEO of SherpAfrica, stressed that the battle over narratives has become both an economic and geopolitical battle.

"Africa is not poor. It is undervalued," he stated, insisting on the need to make African economic, cultural and social realities visible in order to transform them into capital, influence and power.

The discussions also brought together several high-profile figures, including Akwasi Opong-Fosu, former Minister of State of Ghana and Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC); Ekow Quandzie, Head of PR at Global Media Alliance; filmmaker and archivist Anita Afonu; and Hamadou Tidiane Sy, CEO of Ouestaf and Founder of E-jicom School.

The exchanges focused on narrative sovereignty, the economic impact of international perceptions of Africa, the role of digital platforms and algorithms, as well as the challenges related to the production, distribution and financing of African content.

Artificial Intelligence, New Business Models and Training

This edition also dedicated several panels to the technological transformations reshaping the African media sector.

Discussions around artificial intelligence brought together Christian Elongue, George Koffi Nkunu, Joseph-Albert Kuuire and Promise Dugbatey to examine both the opportunities and risks associated with AI, particularly in terms of digital sovereignty, information credibility and technological dependency.

Issues related to training the next generation of African media talent also occupied a central place, with discussions focusing on the need to build a new generation of professionals capable of combining technological innovation, local grounding and a strategic understanding of influence dynamics.

Launch of a Dedicated Pan-African Media Fund One of the major highlights of this second edition was the announcement of the launch of a fund dedicated to strengthening Pan-African media.

Presented by Dounia Ben Mohamed, the fund will focus on three priority areas:

The development of sustainable business models;

Support for digital, technological and artificial intelligence transitions;

Professional training programmes and capacity-building initiatives for media professionals.

SherpAfrica, led by Idrissa Diabira, has been mandated to structure the fund and ensure both its independence and long-term sustainability.

"Immediately following this event, we will begin mobilising the necessary funding by calling on our Pan-African institutions, African champions and leaders to contribute," announced Dounia Ben Mohamed.

A call for contributions has been launched to public, private and Pan-African institutions wishing to support the strengthening of a stronger, more independent and sustainable African media ecosystem.

The official launch will take place during the next edition of Shaping the Future of African Media, scheduled for January 2027 in Dakar.

The event continues on April 30 with several masterclasses dedicated to building high-performing African media organisations, the strategic use of artificial intelligence, the training of future industry talent and the mastery of storytelling as a tool of influence.

About Africa News Agency

Founded in 2015 by Dounia Ben Mohamed, Africa News Agency (ANA) is a pan-African news agency dedicated to delivering high-quality, real-time information on Africa's economic, political, and cultural developments. With 11 offices across Africa and Europe, more than 40 correspondents across the continent, and over a hundred media partners, ANA distributes multilingual multimedia content in French, English, and Arabic, connecting African stories to a global audience and delivering information that informs, inspires, and influences.

In January 2026, in the context of ongoing economic and media transformations across the continent, ANA opens a new office in Accra, set to become its new headquarters following Kigali, marking a strategic milestone aimed at strengthening its positioning at the heart of African and international dynamics and supporting the evolution of African media ecosystems.

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With more than 1 million views across its platforms, ANA continues to expand its reach and influence across Africa and beyond.

ANA also publishes ANAKids – News by Kids, for Kids, a platform dedicated to children and teenagers in more than twenty African languages, aiming to prepare today's children to become tomorrow's leaders of Africa and the world.

About ANASchool

ANA School is the first pan-African center dedicated to developing skills in media, audiovisual production, and strategic communication. Designed as a center of excellence, it serves media professionals, executives, institutions, and leaders seeking to strengthen public speaking, structure communication, and transform discourse into impact. From content production and editorial strategy to storytelling, institutional communication, and the use of digital tools and artificial intelligence, ANA School supports the rise of those who aim to move from speech to influence. A unique initiative to professionalize, modernize, and amplify African voices in the public space.

> Relive the highlights in pictures