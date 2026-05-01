Sudan: Berlin Conference On Sudan - Co-Hosts Reaffirm 'Guiding Principles for Durable Resolution to Conflict'

Berlin / Amsterdam — The co-hosts and participants of the Third International Conference on Sudan, held in Berlin on April 15, today reaffirmed their "guiding principles for a peaceful and durable resolution of this conflict".

In a press statement published today, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and high representatives of the States and international and regional organizations who assembled in Berlin - the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States of America as co-hosts, as well as Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Norway, Qatar, Saudi-Arabia, South Sudan, Switzerland, Tchad, Türkiye, Uganda, the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations (UN), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the League of Arab States (LAS) - reaffirm their guiding principles for a peaceful and durable resolution of this conflict", in line with the Quad Joint Statement, the African Union Roadmap and Resolutions, and relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Sudan.

The conference did not succeed in achieving a truce or cessation of hostilities. Following the conclusion of the conference, in which some 40 political and civilian figures took part, but Sudan's warring parties were notably absent, representatives of co-hosts issued a joint statement pledging €1.5bn, including €750mn from the European Union and its Member States, "to respond to humanitarian needs in Sudan and neighbouring countries who continue to take in large numbers of people seeking refuge within their borders".

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Reacting to the reaffirmation of principles on the X platform today, the US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, has hailed the Berlin Principles as "a firm, collective commitment to end the war and support a peaceful future for Sudan".

'The Berlin Principles are not just words -- they reflect a firm, collective commitment to end the war and support a peaceful future for Sudan...' -- Massad Boulos, US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs

Referring to the Berlin Conference participants as "an unprecedented coalition", Boulos says they "delivered a clear and unified message: the war in Sudan must end, now. In line with that unified message, there is strong international backing for urgent action: an immediate humanitarian truce followed by a ceasefire, full humanitarian access and funding, recognition there is no military solution, an end to all external military support, and an urgent, sustained push for a negotiated peace -- through an inclusive political process, civil society-led national dialogue, and a transition to a civilian-led government. The Berlin Principles are not just words -- they reflect a firm, collective commitment to end the war and support a peaceful future for Sudan," Boulos says.

Government rejection

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, Sudan's prime minister, Kamil Idris, dismissed the Berlin conference, saying it did not represent the Sudanese government or people and that its outcomes were therefore irrelevant.

Speaking at a press conference in Khartoum at the time, he criticised organisers for not inviting the government, calling the omission a "grave mistake" that signalled the conference's likely failure. He said Sudan's government and people would not accept partial solutions, pointing to protests rejecting externally imposed proposals. Had the government been invited, he added, it would have participated and "set out the facts".

Berlin Principles for Sudan

Source: German Federal Foreign Office

Following the Sudan Conference in Berlin on April 15, 2026, marking three years of devastating conflict, in the wake of the 2024 Paris and 2025 London Conferences, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and high representatives of the States and international and regional organizations assembled in Berlin - the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States of America as co-hosts, as well as Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Norway, Qatar, Saudi-Arabia, South Sudan, Switzerland, Tchad, Türkiye, Uganda, the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations (UN), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the League of Arab States (LAS) - ("the participants") reaffirmed the following guiding principles for a peaceful and durable resolution of this conflict in line with the Quad Joint Statement, the African Union Roadmap and Resolutions and relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Sudan:

Sovereignty, Unity and Integrity: We reaffirm our commitment to the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Sudan, as well as to the preservation of Sudanese state institutions and the advance of a civilian-led transition. Peaceful Resolution: There is no military solution to this conflict. It is critical that all agree to an immediate humanitarian truce, followed by a sustained ceasefire and an independent, inclusive and transparent civilian-led dialogue and transition process to lay the foundation for durable peace and the restoration of civilian rule. Implementation, Monitoring and Verification: We are committed to supporting the full implementation of de-escalation measures, including through confidence building measures and the establishment of monitoring and verification mechanisms as part of a ceasefire arrangement, with the support of regional and international partners. Sudanese Civilian Governance: We respect the aspirations of the Sudanese people. The future governance of Sudan must be decided by the Sudanese people through an inclusive, credible and transparent Intra-Sudanese political process enabling Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue, representing all the diverse Sudanese voices in Sudan and outside. Sustainable peace in Sudan requires the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in all political and peace processes. End to External Support: Any direct or indirect support from outside Sudan, be it logistical, financial or military, which enables the conflict to continue, must come to an end. Humanitarian Access: Rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access, both cross-line and cross-border, and operational presence of humanitarian personnel throughout the country must be granted by all, in accordance with applicable international law, international humanitarian law, and relevant UN resolutions, while respecting the sovereignty of Sudan. Protection of Civilians: Civilians must be protected and treated humanely at all times, including women and girls who remain at high risk of sexual and gender-based violence. Freedom of movement for civilians, including those seeking safety, access to humanitarian support or returning voluntarily to places of residence, must be respected. Protection of civilian infrastructure: Civilian infrastructure must be protected and can never be a legitimate target. We strongly condemn attacks on infrastructure, including, but not limited to, hospitals, schools, places of worship, markets, diplomatic missions, humanitarian compounds and hubs and energy infrastructure. Support of neighbouring refugee-hosting countries: We commend and support the generosity of neighbouring countries of Sudan which are hosting millions of Sudanese refugees and returnees. Humanitarian funding: We remain committed to addressing the gap in humanitarian funding and maintaining our efforts to provide assistance to all people in need, including through Sudan's network of local responders and Emergency Response Rooms. We call on all members of the international community to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs. Justice and accountability: War crimes, crimes against humanity, and other heinous atrocities, must be investigated and prosecuted. This will contribute to reconciliation and sustainable peace. Survivors and affected communities must be supported to heal. We also underline the importance of international assistance to advance transitional justice efforts in Sudan. Economic Recovery and Reconstruction: We are committed to supporting Sudanese-owned and nationally led economic recovery and reconstruction aiming at restoring livelihoods, basic services, rebuilding critical infrastructure, strengthening institutional capacity and creating the conditions for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of displaced persons and refugees.

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The participants commit to uphold these principles and to act accordingly.