Sudanese Refugees Injured in Sixth Armed Attack On Camp in Ethiopia

Amhara / Aftit Camp / Awlala Camp / Alasha Camp / El Tina / Jargeira — A number of Sudanese refugees sustained injuries following an armed attack on Aftit camp in Ethiopia's Amhara province on Tuesday evening, making this the sixth incident at the camp, as fears grow over deteriorating security inside the settlement.

The Coordination of Sudanese Refugees Returning from Awlala Forests said unknown gunmen opened fire around 10 p.m. using Kalashnikov rifles.

The camp, established as an alternative to the Awlala camp where many Sudanese refugees had previously protested and staged a 100-day sit-in in the latter half of 2023 after being stranded near the border due to inadequate safety conditions, increased looting, and theft by members of FANO militias.

Several injured refugees were transferred to hospital for treatment. The Coordination said repeated attacks highlight a "systemic failure" to secure civilians.

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Dr Mohammed Abdulsalam, a member of the Coordination, told Radio Dabanga that the escalation reflects a lack of effective protection for refugees. He said many have been forced to leave Ethiopia, while others remain trapped in the camp with no viable alternatives.

Inside the camp, refugee Mohammed Ishaq Adam said the latest attack injured several people, with four to five patients evacuated by ambulance for medical checks. He added that fear remains widespread due to the absence of a functioning security presence.

Adam said armed men stormed shelters, assaulted families and looted property, including mobile phones. He described the raids as "organised intimidation" aimed at pushing refugees either to leave the camp or risk returning to Sudan despite ongoing conflict and insecurity.

Refugees also reported a meeting on Wednesday involving representatives of the Ethiopian authorities, intelligence and security services, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the Refugee and Returnee Service (RRS). Local officials reportedly said camp security remains the responsibility of the Ethiopian government, denying any direct operational role for international agencies.

Refugees said similar assurances were made two weeks earlier but had not resulted in tangible security improvements. They accused authorities of evading responsibility as attacks continue.

Protests later erupted outside UNHCR registration offices, where refugees said homes had become unsafe following repeated armed incursions. They demanded relocation to safer areas or facilitated return to Sudan, insisting the camp no longer provides basic protection.

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'Insecurity in Chad camps'

In eastern Chad, insecurity also escalated. A massive fire at Alasha refugee camp destroyed more than 100 homes, while a separate incident on Tuesday left one refugee dead. Armed attacks and market closures have further disrupted life across several camps.

Chadian authorities have since ordered tighter security measures, including road checkpoints and weapons searches, amid concerns over cross-border instability linked to the war in Sudan.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno also visited border areas to assess military deployments.

This development follows the recent decision by Déby to close the eastern Chad's 1,300-kilometre border with Sudan's North Darfur and placed the military on maximum alert following a deadly drone strike on a border town of El Tina and incursions by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that left seven Chadian soldiers killed near Jargeira in North Darfur.