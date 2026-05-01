Sudan: 17 Sudanese Refugees Drown Off Tobruk, Libya

Tobruk / Amsterdam — The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has confirmed that at least 17 Sudanese refugees have drowned after a shipwreck in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast from Tobruk. UNHCR says that of the 33 people known to be on board the boat, only seven survived. Nine people are still listed as missing.

In a statement via X, UNHCR pleased that "ending the war in Sudan and expanding safe, legal pathways are the only solutions to prevent such tragedies."

559,000 Sudanese refugees in Libya

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They gather on Libya's fractured coastline at dusk, watching the Mediterranean as if it might offer absolution. For many Sudanese refugees, the journey north has already demanded everything: homes abandoned, savings exhausted, and, increasingly, lives risked on what one calls "suicide trips" organised by smuggling networks.

Since the outbreak of war in Sudan in 2023, Libya has become both refuge and trap. According to UNHCR Libya Sudanese refugee factsheet (March 2026) data, more than 559,000 Sudanese refugees have arrived in the country, though only a fraction are formally registered. Many live in limbo--crowded into informal camps or urban margins--exposed to trafficking, exploitation and violence along what describes as "dangerous escape routes".

For some, Libya is never the destination. It is a waiting room for Europe, where the sea crossing offers a slim chance of safety. Yet the risks are stark: overcrowded boats, extortionate fees, and frequent shipwrecks. The calculus is brutal but, in the absence of protection or opportunity, often unavoidable.

The UNHCR frames the crisis as part of the world's largest displacement emergency, with millions of Sudanese scattered across the region. Libya's role is emblematic--both a sanctuary of last resort and a launching point for journeys that blur the line between escape and catastrophe.