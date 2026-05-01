Uganda: Amnesty Urges Probe Into Alleged Security Force Abuses During January 15 Polls

President Yoweri Museveni on the campaign trail ahead of the January 15 presidential election.

Amnesty International has called for urgent investigations into alleged human rights violations by security forces during Uganda's disputed January 15 presidential and parliamentary elections, citing unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, and other forms of ill-treatment.

In a statement, the organisation said it received reports that between January 15 and 18, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Uganda Police Force likely killed at least 16 people through the use of unlawful force.

It also documented hundreds of arbitrary arrests, with some detainees held incommunicado or in undisclosed locations.

"Three months since security forces meted out untold brutality on the public, no one has been held accountable," said Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He called for thorough, impartial investigations and the suspension of suspected officers pending their outcome, as well as the release of those detained solely for exercising their rights.

Amnesty said it interviewed 48 people between January 5 and March 22 across multiple districts, including Kampala, Luweero, Mityana, Mukono, Mbarara, Lira, and Tororo. Interviewees included victims, relatives of those killed, eyewitnesses, lawyers, and individuals subjected to arrest or ill-treatment.

The organisation also reviewed videos, photographs, and official documents, noting that authorities did not respond to its request for comment.

The group documented 10 incidents of alleged unlawful lethal force, including killings in Butambala, Bulenga, Luweero, Rubaga, Nsambya, Mityana, and Mukono. Witnesses said victims were unarmed and posed no imminent threat.

Postmortem reports reviewed by Amnesty indicated several died from gunshot wounds, with families claiming they were excluded from the process and that no investigations had been launched.

One of the most serious incidents allegedly occurred in Butambala on election night, where soldiers reportedly stormed the home of area MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi and shot dead at least seven people.

Police said the group had attempted to attack a nearby station. A witness recounted pleading for help for her injured mother, but said an officer told her to "get yourself out."

In Lubaga, a 33-year-old woman, Victoria Ndagire, was fatally shot while returning home from voting. Her postmortem report cited gunshot injuries, despite initial claims at the scene suggesting otherwise.

Amnesty also documented cases of people shot and injured, with witnesses at Mulago hospital reporting multiple gunshot victims, some of whom later died.

The organisation recorded at least 17 cases of arbitrary arrest and received accounts of more, often targeting individuals linked to the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

Many detainees were arrested without warrants, sometimes by plain-clothed officers, and questioned about their political affiliation or support for Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine.

Some detainees were held incommunicado for up to three weeks, with police in certain cases denying holding them, raising concerns of enforced disappearance.

Others were detained in alleged military-run facilities. Charges included incitement to violence and public nuisance, though some have since been released on bail.

Senior NUP officials, including Jolly Jacklyn Tukamushaba, Lina Zedriga, and Bright Muhumuza, were also reportedly arrested and held in undisclosed locations before being charged without legal representation.

In another case, NUP mobiliser Habib Buwembo was arrested days before the election and charged without counsel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amnesty further documented allegations of torture and ill-treatment. Victims described beatings with sticks, wires, and batons, with some reporting severe injuries. Medical reports in several cases supported these claims.

Video footage reviewed by the organisation showed uniformed and plain-clothed men beating unarmed detainees, incidents Amnesty said may amount to torture.

Detainees also described harsh conditions, including overcrowding, lack of food, and denial of medical care. Some said they were held for weeks without access to proper clothing or sanitation.

Amnesty International said Uganda is obligated under international law to prevent arbitrary detention, torture, and unlawful killings, and to ensure accountability and remedies for victims. It noted that some names in its report were changed to protect identities.