In a clear demonstration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's commitment to inclusive governance, the Presidential Borehole Scheme is delivering clean water to communities across the political divide including areas traditionally considered opposition strongholds.

The initiative, which has recently seen a significant rollout in Marondera, underscores the Second Republic's philosophy of "leaving no one and no place behind."

Presidential Investment Advisor Dr. Paul Tungwarara, who has been at the forefront of championing the President's grassroots development agenda, stated that the scheme is tangible proof that the ruling party's approach transcends partisan politics.

Speaking in the context of the scheme's expansion, Dr. Tungwarara emphasized President Mnangagwa's role as a unifying figure.

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"President Mnangagwa is a unifier; he wants people to be united despite our political differences," Dr. Tungwarara said. "Unity is a key component for any meaningful development in the country."

The drilling programme, which has been met with relief and optimism by residents previously facing acute water shortages, is viewed as a strategic intervention. In Marondera, the provision of reliable boreholes is not only addressing immediate health and sanitation needs but is also being framed as a critical step towards sustainable economic empowerment.

Dr. Tungwarara stressed that the time has come for the nation to shift its collective focus from electoral politics to the urgent task of national development, reinforcing calls for a term extension for President Mnangagwa to safeguard the gains of Vision 2030. He argued that incessant campaigning disrupts the economic momentum required for transformation.

"This programme is not about politics; it is about progress. We must stand as a united force resistant to divisive politics," Dr. Tungwarara asserted, emphasizing that the nation's future depends on stability.

The Presidential Advisor's message aligns with a broader government narrative that portrays the empowerment initiatives as a bridge between policy and the people, ensuring ordinary citizens actively participate in the country's revival. The scheme in Marondera is being celebrated locally as proof that the President is a "listening leader" who responds to the struggles of all citizens with direct action, rather than rhetoric.

Beyond providing immediate relief, Dr. Tungwarara highlighted that this developmental approach is the only viable path to realizing an upper-middle-income economy. He called for unified support behind the President's leadership to ensure that the "positive trajectory" of economic growth is not derailed by political uncertainty.

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"We must focus on constructive efforts to move the country forward, rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric," he said. "We cannot afford to let this distraction derail the progress that has been made."

Residents in the benefiting Marondera constituencies expressed their appreciation, noting that access to safe water is a fundamental right that transcends political party loyalty.

The successful implementation of the scheme in these areas serves to reinforce the government's message that the fruits of national development are for every citizen, regardless of political affiliation.