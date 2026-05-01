Namibia Ranks 23rd Globally in Press Freedom, Second in Africa

30 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia has ranked 23rd out of 180 countries globally and second in Africa in press freedom.

This is according to the 2026 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The latest index shows Namibia rising from 28th position in 2025, with its overall score improving to 76.97, placing it among the world's top-performing countries on media freedom.

The country continues to rank strongly across key indicators, particularly in security (20th globally, 93.17) and the legal framework (22nd, 81.96), reflecting relatively strong protections for journalists and low levels of physical threats.

Namibia's economic indicator ranks 31st (60.55), showing ongoing financial pressures facing independent media, including declining advertising revenue and uneven distribution of state support.

According to RSF, press freedom in Namibia remains supported by a constitutional framework that protects freedom of expression.

Journalists are able to operate without direct interference, although instances of political pressure and verbal attacks from public officials continue to be reported, RFS says.

The index notes that the legal environment is favourable but gaps remain in areas such as protection of sources and access to information.

Globally, the 2026 index shows that press freedom is at its lowest level in 25 years, with more than half of the world's countries now classified as having a "difficult" or "very serious" situation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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