Namibia: Etosha Anti-Poaching Unit Accused of Burning Suspect's Private Parts

30 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Members of an anti-poaching unit based at Etosha National Park have been accused of burning a 35-year-old man's private parts.

According to Omusati police regional commander commissioner Ismael Basson, the incident happened on 20 April at Orondjise village in the Omusati region's Ruacana constituency.

Basson says the suspects are officials from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, the Namibian Defence Force and the Namibian Police, who were in a joint anti-poaching operation following a poaching incident at Etosha.

During questioning, the man was allegedly assaulted with a lit firewood.

Basson says the complainant was also beaten with a firearm.

"The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment and is currently detained at Oshifo Police Station on suspicion of poaching," Basson says.

The police have confirmed that the suspects are known and investigations are continuing.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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