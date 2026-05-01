Uganda: Museveni Clarifies Sovereignty Bill - 'It Is About Policy, Not Private Money'

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has moved to de-escalate growing public anxiety over the proposed Sovereignty Bill, dismissing claims that the legislation aims to stifle foreign investment or block financial remittances.

In a detailed statement addressed to "Fellow Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu," the President characterized the recent public outcry as orwaari (noise) and clarified that the Bill's true intent is the protection of Uganda's right to self-determination, not the disruption of the private economy.

The President emphasized that the Bill he initiated in the Cabinet is rooted in the Pan-African struggle for independence.

He defined sovereignty specifically as the exclusive right to policy decision-making without external interference or manipulation.

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According to the President, this sovereignty covers critical pillars including political representation, social issues such as the national stance on homosexuality, economic policies regarding privatization, and diplomatic neutrality in global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Independence means the right to make our own mistakes if necessary and learn from them," the President noted, quoting Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

"Sovereignty means: 'Please, muteleke (leave us alone), so that we make our own decisions.' Do not fund groups to influence our decisions as a country."

Addressing fears that the Bill would halt Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), church donations, or remittances from Ugandans in the diaspora, Museveni was emphatic that his version of the Bill does not countenance interference with the movement of capital.

He reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to a free-market economy, noting that the freedom of the private sector acts as a vital insurance against corrupt or unpatriotic public servants.

He pointed out that under his policy, forex remains freely traded in private bureaus and money earned legally can move in or out of the country without hindrance.

To ensure the legislation does not meander into unintended areas, the President revealed he has already held discussions with the Government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua, and relevant Parliamentary Committee Chairpersons

The directive is to focus the Bill strictly on the sovereignty of policy-making and protect the "precious" freedom of private enterprise.

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Using the resurrection of the Ankole Cattle breed as a metaphor for indigenous success against neo-colonial skepticism, Museveni urged those seeking to influence Uganda to do so through example rather than coercion.

He concluded by citing Matthew 5:16, calling on influencers to "let your light so shine" through good deeds rather than manipulation.