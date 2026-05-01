Ethiopia's Untapped Geological Potential Offers Strong Investment Opportunity - Czech Experts

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia holds significant untapped geological potential that could unlock major investment opportunities in mining and critical minerals, according to experts from the Czech Geological Survey.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Jan Černík, geologist and international projects manager at the Czech Geological Survey, said "Ethiopia has big and untapped potential. There are suspected resources of various minerals and metals, including tantalum, rare earth elements, tungsten and others."

He added that reliable geological data is essential for attracting investment and enabling Ethiopia to prepare bankable projects for the mining sector.

"Geological mapping and data are crucial for future investments in mining," Černík noted, adding that Ethiopia's ongoing mining sector reforms provide a strong foundation for further support through European Union funding.

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According to him, improvements in mining governance, licensing procedures, and mining cadastre systems are helping create a more attractive environment for investors.

Moreover, Ethiopia's broader reform agenda, coupled with improved energy access and stronger geological data systems, places the country in a favorable position to advance its ambitions in the mining sector, the geologist said.

"To sum up, Ethiopia is in a good position to achieve its ambitions in the mining sector," Černík concluded.

Czech Geological Survey (CGS) Manager, Petr Mixa, for his part said Ethiopia's mineral prospects remain largely under explored, particularly in the western and southern parts of the country.

He revealed that Czech experts have worked in Ethiopia for nearly 15 years, particularly in southern and southwestern regions, focusing on geological mapping, including the development of detailed geological maps at different scales in partnership with Ethiopian institutions.

According to Mixa, only about half of Ethiopia's territory is currently covered by detailed geological maps, leaving substantial areas with unknown mineral potential.

"About 50 percent of Ethiopia is covered by these (geological) maps, but the other 50 percent is not. We do not yet know what is in those areas, but definitely the potential is there," he added.

These unexplored regions may contain not only gold, but also critical raw materials such as rare earth elements, manganese and other strategic minerals increasingly needed for modern industries and green technologies, the Manager stated.

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Mixa stressed the need for digitalization of geoscientific data, which is critical to attracting investors. Accessible digital systems integrating geological maps, geophysical data, geochemistry, and drill core information are essential for informed investment decisions.

The Manager further stated that Ethiopia remains one of the Czech Republic's priority partners, with ongoing support focused on geological mapping, hydro-geology, and the assessment of geological hazards.