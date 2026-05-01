Ethiopia Intensifies Diplomatic Engagements to Advance Trade, Investment, and Regional Leadership

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has intensified its diplomatic engagements in recent weeks, reinforcing its position in trade, investment, and regional leadership through a series of high-level visits, bilateral agreements, and international forums, according to Nebiat Getachew, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson.

Briefing the media on recent diplomatic activities, Ambassador Nebiat stated that Ethiopia has been undertaking coordinated diplomatic efforts that safeguard national interests while enhancing the country's standing in regional, continental, and global affairs.

He noted that leaders from Burundi, Liberia, South Sudan, and Mozambique paid official working visits to Ethiopia in recent weeks, during which they discussed strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

According to Nebiat, these visits resulted in multiple bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at deepening cooperation in agriculture, food security, tourism, technology, and other strategic sectors.

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He added that visiting delegations also toured Ethiopia's flagship national initiatives, including the Green Legacy program, the Fayda digital identity platform, and the country's expanding digital transformation efforts, including artificial intelligence.

Nebiat emphasized that Ethiopia showcased progress in food sovereignty, agricultural modernization, and homegrown development initiatives designed to strengthen productivity and economic resilience.

Furthermore, he noted that Ethiopia hosted several senior international representatives during this period, including China's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, as well as senior officials and foreign ministers from Portugal, the European Union, Austria, Bangladesh, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.

"These engagements have enabled Ethiopia to clearly project its position on regional and global issues while strengthening diplomatic and economic partnerships," Nebiat said.

As part of its economic diplomacy, Ethiopia hosted the EU-Ethiopia Business Forum 2026 and a dedicated Ethiopia-Czech business forum, both aimed at expanding trade partnerships and attracting foreign investment.

Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos also conducted official visits to Sweden and Norway, where he held discussions with government officials and company executives on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, renewable energy, agro-processing, technology, and tourism.

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Nebiat reiterated that Ethiopia has continued to use diplomacy to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, particularly in strategic sectors linked to economic transformation and private sector growth.

On the continental front, he noted that Ethiopia has played an active leadership role in African peace and security, including its responsibilities as Chair of the African Union Peace and Security Council.

He further stated that Ethiopia has been actively engaging member states on regional peace and security matters.

According to Nebiat, Ethiopia's recent bilateral and multilateral diplomatic engagements reflect a proactive, multidimensional foreign policy approach aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships, advancing national development priorities, and reinforcing the country's voice in regional and global affairs.